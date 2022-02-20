Russia plans ‘biggest war in Europe since 1945’, Johnson says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said evidence suggests Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945” in an interview with the BBC from Munich’s security conference.

The prime minister said US President Joe Biden had told Western leaders that intelligence suggested Russian forces intend to launch an invasion that will encircle Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

According to Johnson, Russian troops were not just planning on entering Ukraine from the east, via Donbas, but down from Belarus and the area surrounding Kyiv.

All the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun.

People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail.

I’m afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale.”

People need to not only consider the potential loss of life of Ukrainians, but also of “young Russians”, Johnson added.

Photo – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Morawiecki before their meeting at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, 10 February 2022. Johnson was visiting Poland amid tensions over the security situation in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

