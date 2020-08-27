Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
CD eNews

Russia ready to use force if needed in Belarus to support Lukashenko

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Kremlin had set up a “reserve police force” to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.

The remarks were the strongest signal yet that Russia is prepared to use force if needed in Belarus, its closest ally among former Soviet republics. The comments triggered a swift response from Belarus’s NATO-member neighbour Poland, which demanded Moscow jettison any such plan. 

“We have of course certain obligations towards Belarus, and the question Lukashenko raised was whether we would provide the necessary help,” Putin told state television. 

“I told him Russia would fulfil all its obligations. Alexander Grigorivich (Lukashenko) asked me to create a reserve police force and I have done that. But we agreed this would not be used unless the situation got out of control.” 

The Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council said it was unacceptable for Russia to have set up armed forces of any kind for use in Belarus and that such a move “violated international law”.

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: