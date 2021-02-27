Russia reports 11,534 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Saturday reported 11,534 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 1,825 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,234,720 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce also reported 439 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 85,743.

Main Photo: Russian people stand in line waiting to receive an injection of Russia’s Sputnik V Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19 at the vaccination point at the State Department Store GUM in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

