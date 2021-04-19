Russia reports 346 new coronavirus deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported 8,589 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday, including 2,279 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,710,690.

The country also reported another 346 deaths, raising the official toll to 105,928.

Photo: Visitors enter the Lenin Mausoleum on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 18 April 2021. The Lenin Mausoleum and the necropolis at the Kremlin wall with its statues and commemorative plaques were opened for visitors again after a long break since 17 November 2020 due to the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus infection in Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

