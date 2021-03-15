Russia reports 404 more deaths from Covid-19, 3.5 million people vaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Monday reported 9,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,353 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,400,045 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce also said that 404 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 92,494.

Russia has vaccinated 3.5 million people with both shots of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Kirill Dmitriev, boss of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday.

Dmitriev said in a statement that no other European country had administered both shots to that number of people.

RDIF markets Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine globally.

Main Photo: Russian man walks on the street in front of the colorized famous photograph of Yevgeny Khaldey ‘Raising a Flag over the Reichstag’ depicting the defeat of the Nazis in World War II in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

