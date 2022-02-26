Russia resumes Ukraine offensive from all directions after pause -RIA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) – All Russian units in Ukraine were on Saturday given the order to resume their offensive from all directions after a pause on Friday, the RIA news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Echoing similar comments by the Kremlin, the ministry said Friday’s pause had been made in anticipation of talks between Moscow and Kyiv but the offensive resumed after Ukraine refused to negotiate.

Photo Smoke rises from a burning vehicle after night fighting in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/ANDRII NESTERENKO