Russia says ‘enemy’ drone shot down in Kursk

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reuters reports that Russia’s air defence forces shot down an “enemy” drone in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, its governor said on Wednesday, adding that falling debris damaged a gas pipeline and a house.

“Debris fell in the village of Tolmachevo. No one was hurt,” the regional governor, Roman Starovoyt, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

However, Kyiv has recently said that undermining Russia’s logistics is part of preparation for a planned counteroffensive.

A file photo of a Russian Pantsir-C1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system . EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first