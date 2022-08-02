Russia says it carries out strikes in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions

Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.
The Kharkiv Times reported that the Russians launched a rocket attack on the town of Merefa (photo), in the Kharkiv district. The territory of a production enterprise was hit.
As a result of the hit, a 42-year-old security guard was injured. Industrial buildings were also partially damaged and destroyed, resulting in a fire over an area of about 100 square meters.
Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that three people were been killed by Russian shelling while evacuating in a minibus near Kherson. Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported that three people died from the attack on the bus near Dovhove.
via Reuters, The Guardian