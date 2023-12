Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 14 (Reuters) – Russian air defences downed two hostile drones over Moscow on Thursday morning, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with no casualties or damage reported.

Separately, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying a total of nine drones have been destroyed over the Moscow region and the adjacent Kaluga region. It did not provide a breakdown.

