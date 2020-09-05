Russia says it noticed ‘multiple hostile’ statements in view of Navalny’s poisoning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had noticed multiple hostile statements directed at Russia on the topic of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s health, after Germany said he had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

“In relation to these presumptuous comments that… (Novichok) was developed here, it is imperative to say the following,” the ministry wrote in statement.

“For many years, specialists in many Western and countries and in the specialised structures of NATO have worked with this wide-ranging group of chemical components.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...