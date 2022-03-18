Russia says separatists ‘tightening the noose’ around Mariupol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 18 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that separatists in eastern Ukraine with help from Russia’s armed forces were “tightening the noose” around the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The defence ministry added that fighting was ongoing in the centre of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Friday through nine humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of fighting with Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Photo grab from video issued by Russian Ministry of Defence of Russian tanks in Ukraine.