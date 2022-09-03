UPDATE Russia to bury Gorbachev, darling of the West, with a shrug

Reading Time: 6 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader who was much admired in the West and who lived long enough to see all the reforms he had championed undone, was set to be buried on Saturday without state honours or the presence of President Vladimir Putin.

A man puts flowers near the coffin with the body of the late former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev, during farewell ceremony at the Hall of Columns of the House of Trade Unions in Moscow, Russia, 03 September 2022. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on 30 August 2022 at the age of 91 in Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev initiated numerous reforms during his tenure. He signed a nuclear arms treaty with the United States and withdrew the Soviet Union from the Soviet-Afghan war. His policies created freedom of speech and press, and decentralized fiscal policy planning and execution to increase efficiency. Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, overseeing Russia transition from one party rule to a fragile democracy. Gorbachev will be buried at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow next to the grave of his wife Raisa. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Gorbachev, who died on Tuesday aged 91, has been granted a public send-off – Muscovites will be able to view his coffin in the imposing Hall of Columns, within sight of the Kremlin, where previous Soviet leaders have been mourned.

Ahead of his funeral, scheduled to start at 0700 GMT, pallbearers hoisted Gorbachev’s wooden coffin, covered in a tricolour Russian flag, into the venue.

Employees transfer the coffin with the remains of the late former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev for a farewell ceremony to the Hall of Columns of the House of Trade Unions in Moscow, Russia, 03 September 2022. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on 30 August 2022 at the age of 91 in Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev initiated numerous reforms during his tenure. He signed a nuclear arms treaty with the United States and withdrew the Soviet Union from the Soviet-Afghan war. His policies created freedom of speech and press, and decentralized fiscal policy planning and execution to increase efficiency. Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, overseeing Russia transition from one party rule to a fragile democracy. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

But it was little surprise that Putin, a long-time KGB intelligence officer who has called the Soviet Union’s collapse a “geopolitical catastrophe”, denied Gorbachev full state honours and said his schedule did not allow him to attend the funeral.

Gorbachev became a hero in the West for allowing eastern Europe to shake off more than four decades of Soviet communist control, letting East and West Germany reunite, and forging arms control treaties with the United States.

A view of a portrait of late former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev in his office in the Gorbachev Foundation headquarters in Moscow, Russia, 02 September 2022. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on 30 August 2022 at the age of 91 in Moscow Central Clinical Hospital. Gorbachev initiated numerous reforms during his tenure. He signed a nuclear arms treaty with the United States and withdrew the Soviet Union from the Soviet-Afghan war. His policies created freedom of speech and press, and decentralized fiscal policy planning and execution to increase efficiency. Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, overseeing Russia transition from one party rule to a fragile democracy. The farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev will take place on 03 September in the Hall of Columns of the House of Trade Unions in Moscow, reserved for illustrious personalities. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

But when the 15 Soviet republics seized on the same freedoms to demand their independence, Gorbachev was powerless to prevent the collapse of the Union in 1991, six years after he had become its leader.

For that, and the economic chaos that his “perestroika” liberalisation programme unleashed, many Russians could not forgive him.

GORBACHEV ‘CRUSHED’ BY UKRAINE EVENTS

The many Western heads of state and government who would certainly have come will be absent on Saturday, kept away by the chasm in relations between Moscow and the West opened up by Putin’s move to send troops into Ukraine in February.

Instead, ordinary Russians will file past the open coffin of the Nobel Peace laureate, whose guard of honour will provide an “element” of a state occasion, according to the Kremlin.

It will all be a far cry from the national day of mourning and state funeral in Moscow’s principal cathedral that was granted in 2007 to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, who was instrumental in sidelining Gorbachev as the Soviet Union fell apart and later hand-picked Putin as his own successor.

After the ceremony Gorbachev will, however, be buried like Yeltsin in Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery, alongside his adored wife Raisa, who died 23 years ago.

A boy plays near the coat of arms of the Soviet Union on the Russian Parliament building in downtown Moscow, Russia, 31 August 2022. Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev died on 30 August 2022 at the age of 91, according to a Moscow Central Clinical Hospital statement. Gorbachev initiated numerous reforms during his tenure. He signed a nuclear arms treaty with the United States and withdrew the Soviet Union from the Soviet-Afghan war. His policies created freedom of speech and press, and decentralized fiscal policy planning and execution to increase efficiency. Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union, overseeing Russia’s transition from one party rule to a fragile democracy. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

On entering the Kremlin in 2000, Putin wasted little time in rolling back the political plurality that had developed from Gorbachev’s policy of “glasnost”, or openness, and slowly began rebuilding Moscow’s influence over many of its lost republics.

Gorbachev’s long-time interpreter and aide said this week that Russia’s actions in Ukraine had left the former leader “shocked and bewildered” in the final months of his life.

“It’s not just the operation that started on Feb. 24, but the entire evolution of relations between Russia and Ukraine over the past years that was really, really a big blow to him. It really crushed him, emotionally and psychologically,” Pavel Palazhchenko told Reuters in an interview.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry