Russia to deploy first nuclear-capable Sarmat missiles

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 23 (Reuters) – Russia plans to deploy the first military unit armed with nuclear-capable ballistic Sarmat missiles no later than this autumn, TASS news agency reported on Saturday citing Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

The unit will be based in Uzhur, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow, TASS quoted him as saying in an interview with the state Rossiya 24 TV channel.

The missile, a new addition to Russia’s nuclear arsenal, was tested this week. The Pentagon said Russia had properly notified it ahead of its test launch, and that the test was routine and not a threat to the United States.

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service of the test launch of the Sarmat missile.