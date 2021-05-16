Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia from May 25 will restart regular air travel between Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal and Saudi Arabia, the government’s coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement.

The decision was made with regard to the epidemiological situation in the countries, the government team said, adding the decision was made on a mutual basis.

Photo: A man wearing a protective face mask walks at the Terminal D of the Sheremetyevo International Airport, during the pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV