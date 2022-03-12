Russia warns sanctions could cause ISS to crash,

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station (ISS) to crash and lead to a 500-tonne structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land”, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

Dmitry Rogozin, a vocal supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, called for sanctions to be lifted as they could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.

As a result, the Russian segment of the station – which helps correct its orbit – could be affected, causing the 500-tonne structure to “fall down into the sea or onto land”, the Roscosmos chief wrote on Telegram.

Publishing a map of the locations where the ISS could possibly come down, he said it was unlikely to be in Russia.

But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the ‘dogs of war’, should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has previously said it was trying to find a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia’s help.

Phot – A file undated handout image from NASA T.V. of the International Space Station (ISS) . EPA/NASA TV / HANDOUT