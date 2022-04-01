Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions, Warns clash with Moscow not good for bloc

Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 1 (Reuters) – Russia will respond to European Union sanctions and says the 27-nation bloc might realize that a confrontation with Moscow is not in its interests, RIA cited a senior foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

“The actions of the EU will not remain unanswered … the irresponsible sanctions by Brussels are already negatively affecting the daily lives of ordinary Europeans,” Nikolai Kobrinets told the news agency.

Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, added Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient “margin of safety”, the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

“The European Union is not the centre of the universe”.