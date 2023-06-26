UPDATED: Russia’s Prigozhin remains under investigation for mutiny – Kommersant newspaper

Reading Time: 3 minutes

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) – Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin remains under investigation by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on suspicion of organising an armed mutiny, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

The criminal case against Prigozhin was initiated on June 23 after he announced a “march for justice” by his fighters against the military leadership, who he said were cowards who were undermining Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

As part of a deal, as set out by the Kremlin’s spokesman, criminal charges against the mutineers were to be dropped in exchange for their return to camps, and Prigozhin was to move to Belarus.

On its website, Kommersant cited its source as saying there had not yet been time to change the status of the case.

In Other Developments

Russian defence minister visits troops after Wagner mutiny

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu visited Russian troops involved in the military operation in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, his first public appearance since the weekend mutiny by the Wagner paramilitary group.

RIA’s report, which cited Russia’s defence ministry, made it clear Shoigu remained in charge, but provided no details on when and where he met the troops and commanders of the Western military district.

Mutineers led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin advanced on Moscow to remove what they called Russia’s corrupt and incompetent military leadership, before suddenly heading back to a Russia-held area of eastern Ukraine after a deal with the Kremlin brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The deal included immunity for the mutineers in exchange for their return to camps, but it remains unclear whether Putin also agreed to reshuffle the top military leadership or make any other concessions.

Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said he was cancelling a counter-terrorism regime imposed in the Russian capital during what the authorities on Saturday called an armed mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group.

Sobyanin made the announcement in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging application on Monday.

Separately, Russia’s National Anti-terrorism Committee said the situation in the country was “stable”.

U.S. embassy contacted Russia over security amid Prigozhin mutiny

The U.S. embassy in Moscow contacted Russia’s foreign ministry to discuss security after a mutiny by mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

Ukraine reclaims 130 sq km along southern front line

Ukraine has reclaimed some 130 square kilometres (50 square miles) from Russian forces along the southern front line since the start of the counteroffensive, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

“The situation in the south has not undergone significant changes over the past week,” Maliar told the national broadcaster.

She added that along the eastern part of the front line, which includes the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions, about 250 combat clashes have taken place over the past week.

Photo: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first