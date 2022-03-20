UPDATED: Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Reading Time: < 1 minute

March 20 (Reuters) – Russian forces have bombed an art school in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where about 400 residents had taken shelter, the city council said on Sunday.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the Saturday attack, although the council said the building was destroyed and there were victims under the rubble.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

A Ukrainian MP claims an iron and steelworks in Mariupol – the Azovstal factory – has been destroyed in Russian shelling.

Lesia Vasylenko said: “One of the biggest metallurgic plants in Europe destroyed. The economic losses for Ukraine are huge. The environment is devastated.”

Ms Vasylenko shared a video with her message, in which thick plumes of black smoke are seen rising from the factory, on the outskirts of the besieged city.

Photo – A handout multispectral satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows fires in the industrial area, Primorskyi district of Mariupol, Ukraine,. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT —