by Dasha Afanasieva via Reuters

A stagnant economy, sanctions and low oil prices are the standard risk factors that Russian companies hoping to go public tend to flag to investors. But for Fix Price, they are part of the allure. The company, which could be worth $9 billion, is a bet on the country’s stagnant incomes. The only worry is fending off new entrants.

