Missiles destroy military infrastructure inUkraine near Polish border, Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled

May 15 (Reuters) – Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near to the Polish border, early on Sunday, Lviv region’s Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.

“The object is completely destroyed,” Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, a regional air command of Ukraine said several missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, British military intelligence said early on Sunday.

“Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days,” the British military said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbas, an eastern area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been a focus of the war.

Photo: Ukrainian MoD