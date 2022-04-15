Russians allegedly exhuming bodies in Mariupol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City officials in Mariupol say Russian occupiers have begun exhuming bodies buried in the yards of residential blocks.

Mariupol City Council said on Telegram that the occupiers are not allowing residents to bury people allegedly killed by the occupiers.

Each yard now has a supervisor to enforce this rule.

There are 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol, according to Ukraine, and the city authorities suspect the Russians are trying to cover up war crimes.

Meanwhile, The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region in the east of the country has urged residents in the area to evacuate.

Writing in his Telegram channel, Serhiy Gaidai appealed for people to evacuate and “choose life” after he said one person was killed and five were wounded during Russian shelling in the town of Kreminna.

He added that 32,000 residents have been evacuated on trains and buses, and urged others to do the same.

“Don’t hesitate and leave while that possibility remains,” he said.