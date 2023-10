Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 15 (Reuters) – Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is conducting navy drills using rocket launchers off Sevastopol, the Crimean-port’s Russian-installed governor said on Sunday.

“Everything is calm in the city,” Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian navy, which has its primary headquarters in Sevastopol, launches many of its drone and missile attacks on Ukraine from the Black Sea.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group