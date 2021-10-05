Russia’s COVID-19 deaths hit new one-day record high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Tuesday reported 895 new COVID-19 deaths, the most recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, as well as 25,110 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The Kremlin on Monday implored people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, calling it the only way to stop the virus’ spread. Authorities are considering reintroducing health restrictions.

Anna Popova, head of the Federal Service for the supervision of consumer rights protection and human welfare, said that COVID-19 cases have climbed in 56 regions of the country over the last three weeks.

She emphasized that 97% of the cases detected in September are of the Delta plus variant.

via Reuters