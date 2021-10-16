Russia’s daily COVID-19 deaths exceed one thousand mark

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported a record high 1,002 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the first time the number has passed the 1,000-mark since the beginning of the pandemic. It pushed the national death toll to 222,315.

New COVID-19 cases, confirmed in the past 24 hours, also hit record high at 33,208, the Russian coronavirus task force said, bringing the official total case tally to 7,958,384.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Photo Health workers escort a Covid-19 patient to the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 14 October 2021. Russia is facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections, with additional 986 coronavirus-related deaths reported on 14 October bringing the official coronavirus death toll to 220,315. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV