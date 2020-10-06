Russia’s daily new COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s daily new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours reached 10,499, according to the Russian Epidemic Prevention headquarters on Sunday.

It was the first time since mid-May for the daily new confirmed cases to surpass 10,000 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,215,001.

There were 107 new deaths, bringing the total to 21,385.

The number of cured cases reached nearly 980,000.

The city of Moscow reported 3,327 new confirmed cases on October 4 to add up the total number to 303,940.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on last Sunday that if the epidemic continues to spread, Moscow will use a stand-by movable hospital to treat new COVID-19 cases.

via Reuters

