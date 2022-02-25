Russia’s Lavrov says Moscow wants Ukrainian people to be independent, denies plans to occupy Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Russia wants the Ukrainian people to be independent and have the possibility to freely define their destiny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was lying when he said he was ready to discuss the neutral status of Ukraine.

Lavrov also said Russia will ensure the demilitarisation of Ukraine but sees no possibility of recognising the current Ukrainian government as democratic.

Russian independent news agency Interfax reports Lavrov as saying “no one is planning to occupy Ukraine”.

He added that Russia still does not recognise the current government in Ukraine as democratic.

Photo – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT / POOL