Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine needs to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments

June 8 (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said he hoped issues relating to grain shipments from ports in Ukraine could be resolved, provided Kyiv de-mines the waters around them.

Speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Lavrov said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine was going according to plan and that peace talks would need to resume before there was any chance of presidential talks between President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday a U.N. plan to open a corridor to restart Ukrainian grain exports was reasonable and requires more talks with all sides to ensure ships would be safe.

Speaking alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu said their meeting in Ankara was fruitful, including a will to return to negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv for a possible ceasefire.

Photo – A handout picture made available by Russian Foreign ministry press service shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R), during their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE