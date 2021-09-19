Russia’s ruling pro-Putin party wins parliamentary vote – early results/exit poll

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, is on course to win a three-day parliamentary election, initial results and an exit poll showed on Sunday.

With just 9% of ballots counted nationwide, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won 38.57% of the vote.

Separately, an exit poll conducted by INSOMAR and published by Russia’s RIA news agency predicted United Russia would win just over 45% of the vote.

The party won just over 54% of the vote in 2016, the last time a parliamentary election was held. It has since faced a slump in its popularity due to malaise over years of faltering living standards.

The members of the local election commission open the ballot box for counting at a local school during the Parliamentary elections in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 19 September 2021. Elections of deputies of the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament), governors, deputies of the regional and city runs from 17 September to 19 September. The voting in the State Duma takes place in one round according to a mixed system – 225 deputies must be elected from party lists and 225 deputies – from single-mandate constituencies. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Initial results showed the Communist Party finishing in second place with 25.17% of the vote, followed by the nationalist LDPR party with 9.6%.

Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had urged Russians to follow his tactical voting strategy, which amounts to supporting the candidate most likely to defeat United Russia in a given electoral district.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)