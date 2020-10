Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly says that Ryanair will resume flights between Malta and Nis airport in Serbia from this month. Flights between Malta and Milano Bergamo will also be reintroduced twice a week.

Another story reports that investigations at the Vatican have linked a Cardinal to a €100 million property deal in luxury apartments in London. Pope Francis forced Cardinal Becciu to resign last week.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch #10

Like this: Like Loading...