Investigators said on Monday their initial probe into a cable car disaster in northern Italy that killed 14 people would look into how the lead cable snapped and why a safety brake mechanism failed to activate.

The gondola, on a cableway that takes visitors up a mountain from near the shore of Lake Maggiore, plunged to the ground on Sunday, killing all aboard apart from a 5-year-old Israeli boy, who suffered multiple broken bones and is in critical condition.

NEW: Italian Police footage shows wreckage of Stresa-Mottarone cable car in Northern Italy. #funivia #Stresa pic.twitter.com/UyAK5DN65B — Gianluca Avagnina (@GianlucAvagnina) May 23, 2021

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence.

“We are starting from the empirical evidence. The cable sheared and the system of safety brakes clearly did not work,” said public prosecutor Olimpia Bossi.

Initial reports said the cable that was pulling the cabin up the slope snapped as the gondola neared the end of its 20-minute journey to the top of the Mottarone mountain.

The braking mechanism on a second wire that was bearing the weight of the cabin failed to engage and the gondola slid backwards before apparently hitting a pylon and tumbling to earth, where it rolled over before hitting trees.

via Reuters

Image via Twitter