Salah not for sale, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mohamed Salah is not for sale and Liverpool have not received any offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

British media reported on Thursday that Al-Ittihad were making a renewed push to sign the Egypt international, but Klopp said there would be no deal.Salah has scored 187 goals in 307 appearances since joining Liverpool in 2017, helping the club win the Premier League and Champions League.”It’s always difficult to talk about media stories because there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool’s game with Saudi-owned Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.”We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. Obviously for all the things we do, essential, was, will be. There’s nothing there, if there would be something the answer would be no.”The German also said that 31-year-old Salah, who signed a three-year extension to his contract last year, is 100% committed to Liverpool.

via Reuters

