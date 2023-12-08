Sales launch for long-wheelbase versions of the Mercedes Benz T Class and Mercedes Benz Citan Tourer and Marco Polo camper module

Reading Time: 5 minutes

With the sales launch of new small van variants, Mercedes-Benz Vans is boosting the diversity of its product range to meet the wide-ranging needs and desires of its customers. All models are now available through the sales partners in Germany.

Both the T-Class and the Citan Tourer can be ordered effective immediately in the long-wheelbase version.

They are around 42 centimetres longer than before, with a vehicle length of just under five metres. both long-wheelbase model variants will have more space in the interior and the boot – whether it’s for a child seat, luggage and equipment for a big outdoor adventure, goods, or tools and work materials.

The flexible Marco Polo camper module, which can be set up and taken down in no time, is now also available from dealers in Germany. It makes it possible to transform standard-length small vans into a micro camper and back in no time.

Mercedes-Benz T-Class: new version with long wheelbase and up to seven seats

The new Mercedes‑Benz T‑Class combines multifunctionality and a huge amount of space with high-end features and equipment. The long T‑Class has a 38,4 cm longer wheelbase than the standard-length version.

This greatly benefits the interior: customers can opt for a third seating row with two individual seats, for example. As a result, the long-wheelbase version offers up to seven seats. Instead of the rear bench seat that comes with the standard-length model, the long version has three independently adjustable individual seats in the second row, including height-adjustable headrests.

Both the second and third seat rows are also slightly elevated and offer optimal comfort and plenty of legroom for everyone. For maximum versatility of the interior space, all seats in the second and third rows can slide individually and, thanks to their lightweight design, are easy to fold or even take out completely.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans T-Klasse L2 Hero

The longer wheelbase also boosts the luggage compartment volume: it is up to 1270 litres larger in comparison to standard length, extending to a maximum volume of 3660 litres.

Among standard features offered with the long-wheelbase version of the T‑Class are the MBUX multimedia system, with DAB digital radio, including touchscreen and smartphone integration, multifunctional steering wheel with touch control buttons, air conditioning and the KEYLESS-GO start function.

In the long-wheelbase version, the sliding doors on both sides are now 83 cm wide. This permits even easier access to the second and third seating rows. Two equipment lines are also available.

The extensive standard equipment, including several driving assistance systems and seven airbags, contributes to the high level of safety of the Mercedes‑Benz premium small van.

The designers have also considered the safety of the smallest travellers: iSize standard child seat fittings with ISOFIX anchor points and TopTether are fitted on the outer rear seats in the second and third rows and on the front passenger seat with automatic airbag deactivation.

As a result, the seven-seat vehicle has five appropriately equipped seats.

The Mercedes-Benz T-Class with Marco Polo Module

The new Marco Polo camper module for small vans with a star

With the Marco Polo module, both the Mercedes‑Benz T‑Class and the Citan Tourer in standard-length can be transformed from an everyday vehicle to a micro camper and back in no time. The module, which is secured to lashing points in the boot, could not be easier to set up and take down.

It includes a double-bed unit as standard. A kitchen unit with a sink and gas cartridge cooker is available as an option.

The kitchen unit also has room for an optional cooler box. Other available features include a backup battery, the sleep package with blackout elements, ventilation grilles with insect screens for the windows, window storage bags that can be attached between the C and D pillars, and a table with camping chairs. The table comes with two different feet to allow use in the open or attached inside the rear of the vehicle – a first in the segment.

Long-wheelbase Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer offers many possible uses

The Citan is the Mercedes-Benz in the commercial small van segment. Compact on the outside and spacious on the inside it offers a wide range of uses, especially in transport and service roles in city traffic.

The Tourer, now available in the long-wheelbase version, offers even more space for commercial passenger transport or moving work materials. At 3,1 m, the wheelbase is 38,4 cm longer than on the standard version.

This additional space benefits passengers: The long-wheelbase version is equipped as standard with three individual seats in the second row. Optionally, two additional individual seats can also be installed in the third row.

The Citan Tourer then has space for up to seven persons. The seats in the second and third row are fully adjustable. The seat backs can also be folded down completely as needed. Thanks to the lightweight seat design, this is quick and easy. This makes the long-wheelbase Citan Tourer even more versatile for a wide range of commercial uses.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans Citan Tourer

The Citan Tourer has two sliding doors as standard. This is especially handy in tight parking spaces. In the long-wheelbase version, the opening of the sliding doors is 83 cm wide on both sides. At the rear, the load compartment is easily accessible: the loading sill sits at a height of slightly more than55 cm.

The Tourer comes as standard with an electric parking brake, and a tailgate featuring a rear window. Alternatively, it is available with regular rear doors. Numerous stowage spaces and compartments facilitate everyday use.

For the comfort and safety of occupants, options familiar from the passenger car segment, including THERMOTRONIC, KEYLESS-GO starting function, and advanced driver assistance systems, are also available.

