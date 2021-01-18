Sanofi to cut around 400 job positions in pharma research

Reading Time: < 1 minute

French healthcare company Sanofi has told trade unions that it is planning to cut around 400 job positions in its pharmaceutical research division, France Inter reported on Monday.

In June 2020, Sanofi – which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide – confirmed it would axe up to 1,680 jobs in Europe to cut costs and lift profits.

Main Photo: A general view of the drug manufacturer Sanofi’s office in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

