Sanremo: Achille Lauro, Elodie, Ibra to be guests of honour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA – ROME, DEC 29 – Rapper Achille Lauro, singer Elodie and Sweden football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be guests of honour at this year’s Sanremo Song Festival on March 2-6, host and organiser Amadeus said Tuesday.



“Elodie will be with me, she’ll be co-presenter,” said the entertainer and presenter. “She competed last year, she’s got a very big public, she’s beautiful, witty, fun, ironic”. Achille Lauro and Ibra will be at Sanremo on all five nights, Amadeus confirmed.



“Achille Lauro will give us five pictures, which he is already preparing.

“And I’ve promised (AC) Milan that Ibra won’t miss a single match”. Among the acts competing this year for the iconic first prize are Arisa, Piero Pelù, Umberto Tozzi, Raf, J-Ax, Rocco Hunt, Bomdabash, Shade, Rita Pavone, Gigi D’Alessio, Clementino, Leroy Gomez from Santa Esmeralda, Gaia, Annalisa, and Viktorija Mihajlovi.



Comic Nino Frassica will deliver a “very special hortoscope”, said Amadeus.

Younger viewers will be entertained by 44 Gatti, Lampo, Milady, Polpetta and Pilù. “It’s been a tough year for everyone but everyone wants to have a bit of fun now,” said Amadeus, who will be flanked by veteran singer Gianni Morandi.

“The best wish I can deliver for the new year is a return to normality. “It might sound banal, but I think it’s what everyone is missing. I haven’t hugged anyone barring my wife and kids since February. I hope the whole world gets back to that precious normalcy, while remembering what we’ve lived through”.

(ANSA).

Like this: Like Loading...