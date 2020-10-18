Sassuolo moves up to second place in Serie A

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Irrepressible Sassuolo scored three goals in 13 minutes as they charged back from 3-1 down to win 4-3 at Bologna in their Serie A derby on Sunday, moving up to second place in the league and remaining unbeaten so far.

An own goal by Takehiro Tomiyasu settled a see-saw match as Sassuolo scored four for the third game in a row. The Serie A dark horses now have 10 points from four games and sit proudly above teams such as Napoli, Juventus and Inter Milan.

AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko scored his first two goals of the season as his side came from behind to thump Benevento 5-2 in Serie A on Sunday, while Carles Perez crowned their performance with an outstanding solo goal.

Roma have seven points from four games and are still unbeaten on the pitch. Their only defeat, 3-0 to Verona, was decided by a disciplinary panel after they irregularly fielded Amadou Diawara in the game that ended 0-0.

Udinese picked up their first three points of the Serie A season when a late goal from Ignacio Pussetto gave them a 3-2 win over Parma to continue a high-scoring weekend on Sunday.

Parma travelled to the game without seven players who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the last five days. The players were not named, although Parma were able to field most of their regular line-up.

