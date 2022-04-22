Satellite imagery of mass graves at cemetery in Manhush, Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies claims to show a mass grave site adjacent to an existing village cemetery on the northwestern edge of Manhush, some 20 kilometres west of Mariupol, Ukraine, 26 March 2022 (issued 21 April 2022).

Maxar has reviewed satellite images from mid-March through mid-April and indicate that the expansion of the new set of graves began between 23 to 26 March 2022 and continued to expand.

The graves are aligned in four sections of linear rows (measuring approximately 85 meters per section) and contain more than 200 new graves, Maxar states.

Via EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT