Satellite images suggest Russian units ‘actively firing’ at residential areas

New satellite images show homes on fire as Russian troops advance closer to Kyiv, with long lines of cars trying to flee the Ukrainian capital.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has also warned that “staunch resistance” from Ukraine means Russian tactical aircraft are relying on unguided “dumb” munitions.

“Such weapons are relatively inaccurate and indiscriminate and their use significantly increases the likelihood of civilian casualties,” a defence intelligence update released on Friday night said.

Fighting raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday, with the bulk of Russian ground forces 16 miles (25km) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital, while several other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, the defence ministry added.

The satellite images from Maxar appear to suggest that Russian military units are “actively firing artillery towards residential areas” – and in one photograph, a bright muzzle flash can be seen from an artillery gun.

Widespread damage and impact craters have been seen in Moschun, a town northwest of Kyiv, and fires are continuing to burn at Hostomel Airport, which is also known as Antonov Airport.

Photo – A handout multispectral satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a close up of burning homes in the town of Moschun, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

