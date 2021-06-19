Saudi air defences intercept 10 Houthi armed drones

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Saudi Arabian air defences on Saturday destroyed 10 armed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement towards the south of the kingdom, state TV cited the Saudi-led coalition as saying.

The Houthi military spokesman said on Twitter that one drone was launched at a military base in Khamis Mushait. The coalition later in the day said two more drones were fired at Khamis Mushait while seven drones were fired towards the south of the kingdom. All of these were intercepted.

The Iran-aligned Houthishave frequently targeted Khamis Mushait and other Saudi cities along the frontier in the more than six-year-old Yemen war.

A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

File photo: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI