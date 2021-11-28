Saudi Arabia halts flights from more African nations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior halted flights from and to Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Comoros Islands on Sunday owing to concerns related to the spread of the new COVID-19 strain, state news agency SPA reported on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia on Friday suspended flights to and from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini

Saudi Arabia will allow entry to travellers “from all countries” as long as they have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine inside the kingdom, it said, after suspending flights from seven African countries due to the Omicron variant.

The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next Saturday and would need to quarantine for three days.

It did not mention the flight suspensions.

Photo – An aerial view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN