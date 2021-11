Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will give operating licences to more digital banks, Central Bank Governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Thursday at a financial forum in Riyadh.

The kingdom this year issued licences for its first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

Photo – An aerial view shows the skyline of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN