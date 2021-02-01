Saved by The Bell actor Dustin Diamond dies of cancer aged 44

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Variety Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on the hit sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” died on Monday morning due to carcinoma. He was 44.

The actor was diagnosed with the cancer and hospitalized just three weeks ago.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his reps said. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

Diamond got his first official acting credits for small roles in the TV movie “Yogi’s Great Escape” and an episode of “It’s a Living” in 1987, but came into his breakout role just one year later. Cast in “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” the actor portrayed Screech for 13 episodes. The show would go on to be the basis for “Saved by the Bell,” which Diamond acted in until 1992

