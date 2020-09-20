Scaled-down Oktoberfest in Munich amid increase in Covid cases

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Innkeepers in Munich tapped their barrels on Saturday for revellers determined to make the most of a scaled-down Oktoberfest after the world’s biggest beer festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The specially brewed beer started flowing at midday at 54 pubs with locals in traditional lederhosen and dirndls sitting at spread out tables and, where possible, outside.

“It is a great alternative because at last we can celebrate the Oktoberfest a bit. It’s not the same as usual, but still,” said Christine Bachmeier, smiling at a table laden with litre glasses of beer at the famous Hofbraeuhaus.

However, it is a far cry from the six million visitors from all over the world who usually flock to the Bavarian capital to squeeze into tents with long wooden tables and benches to swig beer and sing and sway to catchy oompah band tunes.

People in Bavarian costume, observed by the police, celebrate the Oktoberfest on the Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, 19 September 2020. The 187th Oktoberfest was supposed to open on 19 September 2020, but had to be cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Each year, the partygoers consume more than 7 million litres of beer, more than 100 oxen and half a million chickens.

The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 in honour of Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig’s marriage and now it typically brings Munich some 1.2 billion euros in annual revenues, though not this year.

Still, in the pubs and sun-drenched gardens hosting the mini-Oktoberfest, guests put on a brave face.

“It’s the best we can do in corona times,” said visitor Harald Posler.

A spike in infections in Munich has increased worries about the coronavirus.

Although Germany has kept the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths lower than many of its European neighbours, the number of infections increased by 1,345 to 271,415, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by two to 9,386, the tally showed.

Like this: Like Loading...