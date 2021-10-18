Scandinavian airlines abolish mask requirement on regional flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oslo (dpa) – From Monday, four Scandiavian airlines will no longer require travellers flying between Denmark, Norway and Sweden to wear masks on board their aircraft.

SAS, Norwegian, Wideroe and Flyr are all due to lift their strict mask mandate, as vaccination rates in Scandinavia are some of the highest in the world.

“The Norwegian infection control guide no longer requires domestic passengers to wear face masks, so this requirement will no longer apply on board Wideroe’s flights,” spokeswoman Silje Brandvoll told Norwegian Radio.

However, she said, masks must still be worn on flights to countries outside the region.

At Gardermoen Airport, near the Norwegian capital Oslo, the mask requirement was lifted on Friday.

dpa