Schiphol airport reducing daily passenger flow by 18%

AMSTERDAM, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport will reduce daily passenger flow by 18% until at least Oct. 31st due to labour shortages, it said in a statement.

“This decision is bad news for passengers and for airlines,” said COO Hanne Buis of the Royal Schiphol Group. “The reduction is necessary to guarantee the safety of our passengers and employees.”

Airline company KLM, which is part of Air France-KLM , criticised as “disappointing” on Friday a decision by Amsterdam’s ‍Schipho​l airport to place further curbs on the number of departing passengers.

Short notice of the move would affect its passengers and reputation, the firm said in a statement.

“KLM will make every effort to ensure that passengers who have already booked tickets will in fact be able to travel,” it said, adding that those willing to fly later could rebook flights at no extra cost.

