School explosion rocks Pakistani city of Peshawar

An explosion at a religious school in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least seven people and wounded 70 others, many of them children, police officials say.

The blast occurred at the Speen Jamaat mosque, which also serves as a religious school for local children, at 8:30am local time (3:30 GMT) on Tuesday, a police official told Al Jazeera.

“It was not a suicide attack, there were explosives that had been kept in a bag there,” he said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

