Scientists claim to have discovered secret to perfect espresso

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The key to making a perfect espresso has been argued over by generations of coffee snobs. Now a group of scientists say they have the answer and have singled out the secret ingredient – and it comes before the grind even begins.

Researchers have discovered that a dash of water added to coffee beans before the grinding process creates a more consistent and tastier espresso, which they say will help baristas and industrial coffee brewers overcome a major hurdle.

When coffee is ground, the friction between the beans creates electricity, causing particles to lump together in the grinder. The research found that adding water to this process reduces the electricity produced, resulting in less coffee waste and stronger flavours.

The scientists also discovered changes in the way espresso is brewed when combining water with different grinding methods.

The study, published in the journal Matter, also explored how electricity affected coffee taste. The researchers joined forces with volcanic experts examining related electrical activity during eruptions – a process that they say is similar to coffee brewing.

The researchers then measured different types of coffee beans, considering the country of origin and colours of coffee roasts. They also noted the coffee processing methods and factored in whether the coffee was washed, decaffeinated or natural, which was found not to affect the amount of electricity produced.

The researchers’ next step is to crack the code for creating the perfect coffee, they said.

via The Guardian

