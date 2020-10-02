Scottish MP suspended for taking train journey despite knowing she had COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Scottish MP who took a train hundreds of miles from Westminster to her constituency despite knowing she had coronavirus has been suspended from her party and is facing calls to resign.

The Scottish National Party’s Margaret Ferrier originally travelled down to London and attended Parliament while waiting for her coronavirus test result.

She then spoke in the commons, knowing that she had recently developed symptoms of the disease.

Once she had a positive result she took a train 400 miles back to Glasgow.

She said there was “no excuse for my actions” and “I apologise unreservedly for breaching COVID-19 restrictions by travelling this week when I shouldn’t have”.

Ian Blackford, the party’s Westminster leader, said he has suspended Ms Ferrier, who has agreed to refer herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner and the police.

SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said her actions were “utterly indefensible”.

Read more via Sky News

