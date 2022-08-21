Insurance association wants random breathalyser tests / Malta News Briefing – Monday 22 August 2022

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mid-Day Briefing

Insurance association calls for random breathalyser tests: The Malta Insurance Association has called for breathalyser tests to be carried out at random during spot-checks. In a statement on Monday, the Association alleged that the police are advising traffic accident victims not to report intoxicated drivers as their insurance policy would not cover the damage. Adrian Galea, Director General of the Association noted that “by their very actions, the police are, to a certain extent, aiding and abetting, or rather, encouraging, intoxicated drivers to take to the wheel”. Galea added that this information was incorrect, since third-party insurance was there to protect the victim, even if the accident was caused by an intoxicated driver. (Times of Malta)

KMB in critical condition, Fenech Adami back home: Former Prime Minister Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici is in critical condition at Mater Dei Hospital. Mifsud Bonnici, 89, who served as prime minister between 1984 and 1987, was taken ill on Sunday. Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami was discharged from hospital on Saturday, a day after he fainted at home. (Maltatoday)

Birzebbuġia man in hospital after Rinella fall: A 42-year-old man has been admitted to hospital this morning after falling from a height of about one story in Rinella movie park. (TVM)

Morning Briefing

73-year-old accused of attempted murder

Joseph Micallef faced charges in Court on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, grievous bodily harm after allegedly shooting at Noel Ciantar on Friday. The 73-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday after being identified through CCTV footage, said that he shot the man because the was angry. He was denied bail. Meanwhile the victim’s condition has turned from critical to stable. (Times of Malta)

Man run over in Marsa

A man tragically lost his life after being run over by a car in Triq Dicembru 13 in Marsa on Sunday.

The police said preliminary investigations showed the car was being driven by a 24-year-old man who resides in Qormi.

The victim’s identity was not yet known. (Maltatoday)

Second man charged on Hamrun fight

The Police have arraigned a second man in Court in connection with the recent brawl in Ħamrun.

35-year-old Abdullah Ahmed, a resident of Marsa, was charged with having inflicted slight injuries on Turki Ali on 18th August during a brawl involving some 20 men in Hamrun’s main road. Ahmed was also charged with carrying a cutting instrument, disturbing the peace, making threats with stones or other objects and threatening and assaulting a number of persons. (TVM News)