Reading Time: < 1 minute

CNN – A senior doctor at the Russian hospital where opposition leader Alexey Navalny was treated immediately after his poisoning last summer has died, the hospital said on Thursday.

CNN reports that the hospital announced that Sergey Maximishin, who was the deputy chief physician of the Omsk emergency hospital, “suddenly” died at the age of 55.

The statement did not did not mention the cause of death.

CNN

Like this: Like Loading...