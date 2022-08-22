Serbia warns NATO over safety of Kosovo Serbs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ethnic Serbs working in Kosovo will leave their jobs unless a deal is reached to end their “persecution,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic warned on Sunday.

In a fiery TV address after meeting Kosovo Serbs, Vucic called on NATO peacekeepers to “do their job” or Belgrade would move to protect the Serb minority in the breakaway province.

The comments follow the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovo leaders earlier this week, mediated by the European Union in Brussels.

Already tense relations between the two neighbours worsened recently after Kosovo authorities said they would require local Serbs to switch their car number plates from Serbian to Kosovan ones.

Serbia has enforced a similar policy on Kosovo citizens over the past 10 years.

Minority Serbs in Kosovo reacted with anger to the plans, putting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers.

No one was injured but Kosovo temporarily closed two border crossings with Serbia to maintain security.

After the protest, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti bowed to US and EU pressure and postponed the license plate rule until next month.

Serbia denies whipping up tensions and accuses Pristina of trampling on the rights of minority Serbs, who make up 5% of Kosovo’s 1.8 million population.

Photo – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. EPA-EFE/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC

